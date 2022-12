Icy weather in Cambridge, England, interferes with delivery robot's path Graham Smith was out for a walk when he found the robot stuck on an icy curb. He wrote on Facebook that the wheels of the "poor little mite" were "spinning like crazy." Smith helped it on its way.

