'Love Actually' in 2022 – and the anatomy of a Christmas movie

It's been almost two decades since the star-studded romantic comedy premiered, but Love Actually is still a holiday staple that plays in both movie theaters and living rooms across the country. Since the film is here to stay, we feel it's about time to see how it holds up. Host Brittany Luse chats with NPR Weekend Edition's Ayesha Rascoe, who saw the film for the first time this year. They also break down what defines the Christmas movie genre – and its surprising overlap with horror.



