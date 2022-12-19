The Next Men's Soccer World Cups

Enlarge this image toggle caption Richard Heathcote/Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Richard Heathcote/Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar is over. Between human rights abuses, half-filled stadiums, surprise quarter-final runs, the tragic death of a soccer journalism icon, and Lionel Messi's last hurrah, there's been lots to talk about.

So now, we look to the future. The women's World Cup takes place in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. The men will play again in North America in 2026.

What will these tournaments look like? And how can we avoid the pitfalls that have marred the 2022 tournament?

We get into all of it with Tom Goldman, NPR Sports Contributor, and Mel Brennan, CEO of the United Way of Southern Maryland and Former head of special projects for CONCACAF.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.