Accessibility links
The Next Men's Soccer World Cups : 1A The 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar is over. Between human rights abuses, half-filled stadiums, surprise quarter-final runs, the tragic death of a soccer journalism icon, and Lionel Messi's last hurrah, there's been lots to talk about.

We discuss what future tournaments will look like, and how can we avoid the pitfalls that have marred the 2022 tournament.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

The Next Men's Soccer World Cups

The Next Men's Soccer World Cups

Listen · 38:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1144176527/1144198263" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Fireworks go off as Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Trophy after the team's victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar. Richard Heathcote/Richard Heathcote/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Richard Heathcote/Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Fireworks go off as Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Trophy after the team's victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar.

Richard Heathcote/Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar is over. Between human rights abuses, half-filled stadiums, surprise quarter-final runs, the tragic death of a soccer journalism icon, and Lionel Messi's last hurrah, there's been lots to talk about.

So now, we look to the future. The women's World Cup takes place in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. The men will play again in North America in 2026.

What will these tournaments look like? And how can we avoid the pitfalls that have marred the 2022 tournament?

We get into all of it with Tom Goldman, NPR Sports Contributor, and Mel Brennan, CEO of the United Way of Southern Maryland and Former head of special projects for CONCACAF.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.