Artificial Intelligence helped connect a Holocaust survivor with photos of her past Listen · 4:40 4:40 NPR's Juana Summers talks with software engineer Daniel Patt about his website "From Numbers to Names," which uses artificial intelligence to find photos of victims and survivors of the Holocaust.