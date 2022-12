Vice President Harris looks back at 2022, and ahead to 2023 NPR's Asma Khalid interviews Vice President Kamala Harris to cap off the year that was and look ahead to 2023.

National Vice President Harris looks back at 2022, and ahead to 2023 Vice President Harris looks back at 2022, and ahead to 2023 Listen · 4:04 4:04 NPR's Asma Khalid interviews Vice President Kamala Harris to cap off the year that was and look ahead to 2023. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor