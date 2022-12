Argentines around the world celebrate the country's World Cup victory Argentines around the world share what Argentina's victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup means to them.

Sports Argentines around the world celebrate the country's World Cup victory Argentines around the world celebrate the country's World Cup victory Audio will be available later today. Argentines around the world share what Argentina's victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup means to them. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor