Harvey Weinstein found guilty on 3 of 7 charges in LA sex crimes trial When he's sentenced, the one-time movie mogul could face decades of prison time in California. That's in addition to the 23 years Weinstein is already serving in New York.

National Harvey Weinstein found guilty on 3 of 7 charges in LA sex crimes trial Harvey Weinstein found guilty on 3 of 7 charges in LA sex crimes trial Listen · 2:38 2:38 When he's sentenced, the one-time movie mogul could face decades of prison time in California. That's in addition to the 23 years Weinstein is already serving in New York. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor