The best movies and TV of 2022, picked for you by NPR critics

Enlarge this image toggle caption Searchlight Pictures, A24, Hulu, Universal Studios, AMC Networks, Hulu Searchlight Pictures, A24, Hulu, Universal Studios, AMC Networks, Hulu

Whether you plan to head out to the theater, or binge from the couch, our critics have gathered together their favorite films and TV shows of 2022. You can search by genre and where you can see it. Have at it!