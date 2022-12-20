Accessibility links
British Airways has delayed several flights departing from the U.S. The British Airways airline said U.S.-based flight delays are being caused by a technical issue. Delays on some flights were near 24 hours.

Several British Airways flights out of the U.S. are delayed due to technical issues

British Airways planes parked at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 in London, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Frank Augstein/AP

British Airways planes parked at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 in London, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Several British Airways flights have been grounded in the United States Monday and Tuesday due to technical problems.

"We're experiencing delays to some of our flights due to a technical issue with our flight planning," the airline said in response to customers on Twitter.

According to British Airways' flight status search engine, there were 14 flights from New York City's John F. Kennedy airport to London on Monday. Ten were late and two were canceled. Three out of four flights at both Miami International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport on Monday were delayed.

Delays reached nearly 24 hours on several flights.

Several customers reported not being updated on their flight statuses. The airline instructed some customers to send them their reference numbers, names and contact information to assist with their flight delays.