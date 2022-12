Trump should face justice just like anyone else would, Rep. Raskin says NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rep. Jamie Raskin, who led the Jan. 6 House subcommittee that examined criminal referrals to the Justice Department against former President Donald Trump and others.

Politics Trump should face justice just like anyone else would, Rep. Raskin says Trump should face justice just like anyone else would, Rep. Raskin says Listen · 7:25 7:25 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rep. Jamie Raskin, who led the Jan. 6 House subcommittee that examined criminal referrals to the Justice Department against former President Donald Trump and others. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor