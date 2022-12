South Korea sets up a Truth and Reconciliation commission to investigate adoptions South Korea says it will investigate hundreds of adoptions out of the country that may have involved fake records. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Kaomi Lee, one adoptee whose case is under review.

Asia South Korea sets up a Truth and Reconciliation commission to investigate adoptions South Korea sets up a Truth and Reconciliation commission to investigate adoptions Listen · 6:56 6:56 South Korea says it will investigate hundreds of adoptions out of the country that may have involved fake records. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Kaomi Lee, one adoptee whose case is under review. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor