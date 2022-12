Los Angeles trial verdict: Harvey Weinstein found guilty on 3 of 7 charges Once a powerful man in Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of three of seven charges in his second sex crimes trial. He is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York.

Law Los Angeles trial verdict: Harvey Weinstein found guilty on 3 of 7 charges Los Angeles trial verdict: Harvey Weinstein found guilty on 3 of 7 charges Once a powerful man in Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of three of seven charges in his second sex crimes trial. He is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York.