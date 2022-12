U.S. Supreme Court extends border rule. Shelters fear migrant surge if it's lifted NPR's A Martinez speaks with Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas. Garcia says shelters in the city cannot withstand an expected surge in migrants after Title 42 is lifted.

NPR's A Martinez speaks with Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas. Garcia says shelters in the city cannot withstand an expected surge in migrants after Title 42 is lifted.