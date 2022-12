It seems like there is no mission too impossible for Tom Cruise While filming in South Africa, Tom Cruise thanked his fans for making Top Gun: Maverick a box office hit as he jumped out of an aircraft. He is shooting the new Mission Impossible movie.

While filming in South Africa, Tom Cruise thanked his fans for making Top Gun: Maverick a box office hit as he jumped out of an aircraft. He is shooting the new Mission Impossible movie.