This time of year, a train ride from Owosso, Mich., will get you to the North Pole Every year a vintage steam locomotive in Michigan takes thousands of festive families to the North Pole. With some imagination and hot cocoa — the spirit of Christmas is still on track.

National This time of year, a train ride from Owosso, Mich., will get you to the North Pole This time of year, a train ride from Owosso, Mich., will get you to the North Pole Listen · 3:31 3:31 Every year a vintage steam locomotive in Michigan takes thousands of festive families to the North Pole. With some imagination and hot cocoa — the spirit of Christmas is still on track. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor