University of Maine reveals first 100% bio-based 3D printed home Researchers at the University of Maine have unveiled the first 3D-printed house made of natural materials and it's fully recyclable.

University of Maine reveals first 100% bio-based 3D printed home University of Maine reveals first 100% bio-based 3D printed home Audio will be available later today. Researchers at the University of Maine have unveiled the first 3D-printed house made of natural materials and it's fully recyclable. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor