Rep. Mike Gallagher's committee will push back against China NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, chairman of the China select committee, about the economic and security challenges posed by Beijing.

Politics Rep. Mike Gallagher's committee will push back against China Rep. Mike Gallagher's committee will push back against China Listen · 7:03 7:03 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, chairman of the China select committee, about the economic and security challenges posed by Beijing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor