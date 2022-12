The cost of the 12 days of Christmas increased dramatically this year Partridge prices were flat this year, but the cost of pear trees jumped more than 25%. PNC bank has run the numbers on all 12 days of Christmas — as it calculates its annual Holiday Price Index.

