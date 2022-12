Dentist from Brazil is now the person who has gone to the most World Cups Daniel Sbruzzi, 75, has gone to 11 World Cups, according to Guinness World Records. He wears women's outfits to Brazil's games for good luck, but in Qatar he had to respect the local dress code.

