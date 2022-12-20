How to annoy Peter Sagal on a run through Central Park

I know what you're thinking:

I WISH I knew how to mess with Peter Sagal, the host of NPR's comedy news trivia show Wait... Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Well, on the most recent episode of Everyone & Their Mom, I did exactly that. And now, as an act of public service, I would like to share with you a set of instructions of how you, too, can live the dream!

Step 1: Know Peter Sagal

This is the hardest part. Peter Sagal, the legendary host of NPR's comedy news quiz show Wait...Wait...Don't Tell Me, is not an easy man to nail down. Between traveling with the show on the road and running a multi-million dollar vitamin pyramid scheme, Peter is a busy man! Through my research, I've found that the best way to earn his trust is to get hired as a Wait Wait intern and then slowly train him to share something about himself every time he hears the ringing of a little bell. Pavlovian.

Step 2: Invite yourself on one of his runs

This will not be hard. The man is always running. In fact, he wrote a book about it: The Incomplete Book of Running. All you have to do is text him and ask when and where his next run will be, and then just show up with a microphone. In my case, we met in midtown Manhattan at seven A.M. Lillian King, Wait Wait producer and cold soup lover, also joined us!

Step 3: Be on a bike

Admittedly, this will confuse Peter more than annoy him. He will ask you things like, "why are you on a bike?" And "why don't you like running?" And "what if you fall?" In response, just tell him, "I'm not going to fall." And then bam! You're off!

Step 4: Fall off said bike

Give 'em a little scare. Of course, you don't want to actually get hurt, so just do a little wobble and say "Ahhhhhhh!" Struggle just enough that you mess up his pace, but not enough that the ambulance comes, you know? Oh, and get it all on tape so you can broadcast it on your podcast so hundreds of thousands of strangers can listen to you fall. But it's not embarrassing because you totally meant to do that! Haha! So silly and so intentional!

Step 5: Talk a lot

What's been on your mind lately? Is there anything bangin' around in that 'ol noggin of yours? Well now's the time to let it out! As you ride, just gab as if the two people with you aren't fully running and out of breath. And make sure to ask questions. Make them use their precious breath to answer the question, "If Jesus was alive today, would he be on Raya?"

Step 6: Have such a hard time going up hills

Really let them know you're struggling. Complain! Breathe hard! Wheeze! Let your poor cardiovascular endurance be the soundtrack to their run!

Step 7: Ask him for secrets

As Peter himself told me on our run, "conversations you have while running tend to be a lot more intimate and vulnerable than they might otherwise be." Really lean into that. Ask Peter what his deepest darkest secret is. Ask him if a bunch of made up rumors about him are true. For example: "Reddit is saying that you have an extra row of teeth like a shark? Is it true?" Go ahead and get deep. It'll throw him off his rhythm, and you might just learn something!

Step 8: Leave

Get out of there, girlfriend! Your work is done. Peter's been sufficiently annoyed, Lillian has basically been tuning everything out from the beginning, and you've done more exercising this morning than you have all year! Go back home and climb into bed because it's still only 7:30. And as you fall asleep, smile to yourself because you did it! YOU annoyed Peter Sagal.