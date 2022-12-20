Tory Lanez is guilty, so why was Megan Thee Stallion's strength on trial?

Enlarge this image Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

For the last two weeks, rapper Tory Lanez has been on trial for allegedly shooting Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion. Since Megan went public with the allegations in August 2020, she's faced significant backlash – on social media, on popular gossip blogs and also from her peers in the hip-hop community. Megan was shot, and yet it somehow feels like she's been the one on trial. This week, NPR's Louder Than A Riot senior producer Gabby Bulgarelli joins host Brittany Luse to talk about her reporting inside the courtroom, how social media has impacted the trial and the ripple effect this verdict might have for Black women across the country.



This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Brittany Luse, Barton Girdwood, Alexis Williams and Corey Antonio Rose. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Our fact checker was Greta Pittenger. Engineering support came from Kwesi Lee and Joshua Newell. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams, our VP of Programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our Senior VP of Programming is Anya Grundmann.