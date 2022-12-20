Accessibility links
Meg Thee Stallion takes the stand in the Tory Lanez trial : It's Been a Minute For the last two weeks, rapper Tory Lanez has been on trial for allegedly shooting Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion. Since Megan went public with the allegations in August 2020, she's faced significant backlash – on social media, on popular gossip blogs and also from her peers in the hip-hop community. Megan was shot, and yet it somehow feels like she's been the one on trial. This week, NPR's 'Louder Than A Riot' senior producer Gabby Bulgarelli joins host Brittany Luse to talk about her reporting inside the courtroom, how social media has impacted the trial and the ripple effect this verdict might have for Black women across the country.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.

It's Been a Minute

Tory Lanez is guilty, so why was Megan Thee Stallion's strength on trial?

Tory Lanez is guilty, so why was Megan Thee Stallion's strength on trial?

Listen · 18:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1144412139/1145388214" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Megan Thee Stallion outside the courthouse where she testified in the trial of rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her.
Enlarge this image
Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion outside the courthouse where she testified in the trial of rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her.
Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

For the last two weeks, rapper Tory Lanez has been on trial for allegedly shooting Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion. Since Megan went public with the allegations in August 2020, she's faced significant backlash – on social media, on popular gossip blogs and also from her peers in the hip-hop community. Megan was shot, and yet it somehow feels like she's been the one on trial. This week, NPR's Louder Than A Riot senior producer Gabby Bulgarelli joins host Brittany Luse to talk about her reporting inside the courtroom, how social media has impacted the trial and the ripple effect this verdict might have for Black women across the country.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Brittany Luse, Barton Girdwood, Alexis Williams and Corey Antonio Rose. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Our fact checker was Greta Pittenger. Engineering support came from Kwesi Lee and Joshua Newell. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams, our VP of Programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our Senior VP of Programming is Anya Grundmann.