Tourists are trapped in Lima as protesters block main roads NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with reporter Simeon Tegel about efforts to evacuate tourists trapped in and around Lima, Peru, as protesters block main roads after the former president's ousting.

Latin America Tourists are trapped in Lima as protesters block main roads Tourists are trapped in Lima as protesters block main roads Listen · 4:26 4:26 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with reporter Simeon Tegel about efforts to evacuate tourists trapped in and around Lima, Peru, as protesters block main roads after the former president's ousting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor