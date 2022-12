97-year-old former Nazi death camp secretary found guilty of complicity A German court found a 97-year-old former secretary at a Nazi death camp guilty of complicity in over 10,000 deaths, in what could be one of the last cases of its kind there.

Europe 97-year-old former Nazi death camp secretary found guilty of complicity 97-year-old former Nazi death camp secretary found guilty of complicity Listen · 2:34 2:34 A German court found a 97-year-old former secretary at a Nazi death camp guilty of complicity in over 10,000 deaths, in what could be one of the last cases of its kind there. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor