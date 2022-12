Data shows the pandemic spiked anxiety in the U.S., but state policies can help NPR's Juana Summers talks to Catherine Ettman, postdoctoral fellow at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , about recent trends in the prevalence of anxiety in the U.S.

Mental Health