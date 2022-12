Santas are in short supply across the country The demand for a visit with jolly old St. Nicholas is high, but Santas are in short supply across the country.

Strange News Santas are in short supply across the country Santas are in short supply across the country Listen · 3:46 3:46 The demand for a visit with jolly old St. Nicholas is high, but Santas are in short supply across the country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor