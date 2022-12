Pandemic border restrictions were extended, but El Paso is struggling to keep up The Supreme Court extended pandemic border restrictions. But border cities are struggling to handle the influx of migrants who have crossed the border and are bracing for more.

Audio will be available later today. The Supreme Court extended pandemic border restrictions. But border cities are struggling to handle the influx of migrants who have crossed the border and are bracing for more.