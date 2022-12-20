The Economy, Inflation, And Holiday Spending

Americans are spending less money this holiday season.

Retail numbers fell 0.6 percent in November according to a report by the U.S. Department of Commerce. That's the weakest retail performance in a year and a sharp turnaround from the 1.3 percent increase in retail spending seen in October.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to fight inflation, but that hasn't helped to keep prices low.

Since inflation first spiked 18 months ago, Americans have been spending consistently. But it seems like that is beginning to change.

What are the reasons for that change? What is the state of the economy?

Personal financial columnist for The Washington Post and author of "What to Do with Your Money When Crisis Hits: A Survival Guide" Michelle Singletary joins our panel. Also with us is The Wall Street Journal's chief economics commentator Greg Ip and NPR business correspondent Alina Selyukh.

