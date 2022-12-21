NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Ann Powers

Today we experience so much noise, and often without thinking turn it into an infinite soundtrack. I wake up to my alarm's little snippet of Joan Shelley's "Amberlit Morning" and head to the kitchen, where the smart refrigerator beeps and the coffeemaker zings. I walk outside, and Bad Bunny plays on a worker's truck radio as I walk the dog, while the groans of the garbage trucks mingle with the whoosh of the accordion bus and a train whistle in the distance. All of this competes with and feeds the sound-bit memory loops in my own head: the song that lingers from that movie I watched last night, that anthem the band played at the show a week ago, the tearjerker I only listen to when I'm alone.

Multi-tasking is a myth, and while multidirectional hearing is possible, listening requires focus. Meaningful encounters with sound both create and demand the kind of openness that comes with a little time. The abundance of albums with strong shapes this year is a gift. They made and marked the space around me, and within.

(I've also made a playlist of 100 songs that stuck with me this year, all of which helped stretch my listening experience into a new shape. You can hear it here.)

Top 10 Albums of 2022

1. Anna Tivel, Outsiders

2. Silvana Estrada, Marchita

3. Jockstrap, I Love You Jennifer B

4. Stromae, Multitude

5. Tommy McLain, I Ran Down Every Dream

6. Fontaines D.C., Skinty Fia

7. Hurray for the Riff Raff, LIFE ON EARTH

8. Leyla McCalla, Breaking the Thermometer

9. Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, For All Our Days That Tear the Heart

10. Gang of Youths, angel in realtime.



