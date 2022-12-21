Accessibility links
NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Bobby Carter The Tiny Desk senior producer shares his favorite albums and songs of 2022.
Best of 2022: NPR Music's Staff Picks
The Best Music Of 2022: NPR Staff Picks

NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Bobby Carter

Top 10 Albums of 2022

• Redveil, learn 2 swim
• Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
• Alex Isley & Jack Dine, Marigold
• Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
• Amber Mark, Three Dimensions Deep
• DOMi & JD BECK, NOT TiGHT
• K. Roosevelt, Solstice
• JID, The Forever Story
• Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
• Freddie Gibbs, $oul $old $eparately

Top 10 Songs of 2022

• Hailey Knox, "Sun Bun Boy"
• Louis Cole, "Park Your Car On My Face"
• Vince Staples, "When Sparks Fly"
• Nxworries feat. H.E.R., "Where I Go"
• Q, "Today"
• Lil Yachty feat. Playboi Carti, "Poland"
• Smino feat. J. Cole, "90 Proof"
• Nas, "First Time"
• Swish Jaguar, "Morning Sunrise"
• Ari Lennox, "POF"

