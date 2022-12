Morning news brief Ukraine's president will meet President Biden at the White House. A House committee approves the release of Donald Trump's taxes. The Taliban bans women in Afghanistan from attending universities.

Europe Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 12:19 12:19 Ukraine's president will meet President Biden at the White House. A House committee approves the release of Donald Trump's taxes. The Taliban bans women in Afghanistan from attending universities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor