Strikes hit Britain as nurses, postal workers and others walk out The United Kingdom is experiencing a winter of discontent — with strike actions by both public and private sector workers — from the post service to the national health system.

Europe Strikes hit Britain as nurses, postal workers and others walk out Strikes hit Britain as nurses, postal workers and others walk out Listen · 3:25 3:25 The United Kingdom is experiencing a winter of discontent — with strike actions by both public and private sector workers — from the post service to the national health system. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor