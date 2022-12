There's a COVID surge in China and a waiting list for cremations China has reported very few deaths in a massive nationwide COVID-19 surge, but crematoriums and funeral homes say they are overwhelmed.

Health There's a COVID surge in China and a waiting list for cremations There's a COVID surge in China and a waiting list for cremations 4:00 China has reported very few deaths in a massive nationwide COVID-19 surge, but crematoriums and funeral homes say they are overwhelmed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor