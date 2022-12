A House panel votes to publicly release a report on Trump's tax returns NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Democratic Rep. Don Beyer about former President Donald Trump's tax records. Beyer sits on the House Committee on Ways and Means that voted Tuesday to release the documents.

Politics A House panel votes to publicly release a report on Trump's tax returns NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Democratic Rep. Don Beyer about former President Donald Trump's tax records. Beyer sits on the House Committee on Ways and Means that voted Tuesday to release the documents.