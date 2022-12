Recent legal and political challenges could derail Trump's 2024 presidential run NPR's A Martinez speaks with former GOP Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida about former President Donald Trump's political future, and whether there's a place for him in the Republican Party.

Politics Recent legal and political challenges could derail Trump's 2024 presidential run Recent legal and political challenges could derail Trump's 2024 presidential run Listen · 5:44 5:44 NPR's A Martinez speaks with former GOP Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida about former President Donald Trump's political future, and whether there's a place for him in the Republican Party. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor