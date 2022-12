Public pay phones are returning to Philadelphia — this time the calls are free Mike Dank, a technical engineer, started a phone collective in Philadelphia which is installing free pay phones in the city to make communication more accessible.

National Public pay phones are returning to Philadelphia — this time the calls are free Public pay phones are returning to Philadelphia — this time the calls are free Audio will be available later today. Mike Dank, a technical engineer, started a phone collective in Philadelphia which is installing free pay phones in the city to make communication more accessible. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor