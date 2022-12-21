The Rest of the Story, 2022

It's that time of year again! Our annual year-end tradition of checking in on previous stories to hear what happened after the microphones stopped running.

We'll hear from a CEO who was trying to get her company out of Russia amidst the war in Ukraine, check in with an organizer who was trying to turn his community into a city, follow-up on our experiment in polling, and get the latest from our record label — Planet Money Records. Plus, we learn of a romance sparked by a podcast episode!

Check out the original stories:

Today's show was produced by James Sneed, edited by Jess Jiang, engineered by Robert Rodriguez, and fact checked by Sierra Juarez.

