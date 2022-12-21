The Rest of the Story, 2022
The Rest of the Story, 2022
It's that time of year again! Our annual year-end tradition of checking in on previous stories to hear what happened after the microphones stopped running.
We'll hear from a CEO who was trying to get her company out of Russia amidst the war in Ukraine, check in with an organizer who was trying to turn his community into a city, follow-up on our experiment in polling, and get the latest from our record label — Planet Money Records. Plus, we learn of a romance sparked by a podcast episode!
Check out the original stories:
- Eagles vs. Chickens
- Escape from Russia
- A tale of two cityhoods
- Planet Money tries election polling
- The $100 million deli
- Planet Money Records Vol. 1: Earnest Jackson & Planet Money Records Vol. 2: The Negotiation
Today's show was produced by James Sneed, edited by Jess Jiang, engineered by Robert Rodriguez, and fact checked by Sierra Juarez.
