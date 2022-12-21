#2303: The Sleek Black Beauty : The Best of Car Talk Many years ago Tommy conned his brother into letting him park one of his jalopies -a 1965 AMC Ambassador Convertible- at the Good News Garage 'for a few days'. Six months later, Ray got tired of yelling at Tommy to come get his car, so he had it towed away and crushed. Along comes Patti from Somerville and a chance for Tommy to avenge the cruel fate of the 'Sleek Black Beauty'. Place your bets and enjoy this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

