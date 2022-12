Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris died Wednesday at age 72 Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, known for the most iconic catch in NFL history, died Wednesday at age 72. His "Immaculate Reception" lifted his team and name to the annals of football.

Obituaries Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris died Wednesday at age 72 Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris died Wednesday at age 72 Listen · 2:21 2:21 Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, known for the most iconic catch in NFL history, died Wednesday at age 72. His "Immaculate Reception" lifted his team and name to the annals of football. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor