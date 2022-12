Health experts say all adults 65 and under should be screened for anxiety disorders In 2022, a panel of health experts recommended that doctors screen all adults 65 and under for anxiety disorders. There are pros and cons to universal screening and treatments for anxiety.

Mental Health Health experts say all adults 65 and under should be screened for anxiety disorders