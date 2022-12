Outgoing Republican congressman Fred Upton praises the Jan 6. committee NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Fred Upton as he prepares to retire, about the lasting effects of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

National Outgoing Republican congressman Fred Upton praises the Jan 6. committee Outgoing Republican congressman Fred Upton praises the Jan 6. committee Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Fred Upton as he prepares to retire, about the lasting effects of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor