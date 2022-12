How to keep safe as extreme winter weather approaches NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with meteorologist Eric Ahasic about the extreme cold weather hitting much of the eastern half of the U.S.

Weather How to keep safe as extreme winter weather approaches How to keep safe as extreme winter weather approaches Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with meteorologist Eric Ahasic about the extreme cold weather hitting much of the eastern half of the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor