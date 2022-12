Pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42 may not end this week as planned The U.S. Supreme Court granted a request by Republican attorneys general who want to extend those restrictions. The court put a temporary hold on a lower court ruling that found Title 42 unlawful.

Law Pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42 may not end this week as planned Pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42 may not end this week as planned Listen · 3:33 3:33 The U.S. Supreme Court granted a request by Republican attorneys general who want to extend those restrictions. The court put a temporary hold on a lower court ruling that found Title 42 unlawful. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor