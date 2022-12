Zelenskyy told Congress continued aid is an investment in global security. Is it? NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Amanda Sloat, senior director for Europe on the National Security Council, about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Washington and U.S. assistance.

Europe Zelenskyy told Congress continued aid is an investment in global security. Is it? Zelenskyy told Congress continued aid is an investment in global security. Is it? Listen · 5:00 5:00 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Amanda Sloat, senior director for Europe on the National Security Council, about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Washington and U.S. assistance. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor