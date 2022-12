A doctor in Iran is sentenced to death for participating in an antigovernment protest NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Hassan Hassanlou about his brother, Hamid Ghareh Hassanlou, a doctor in Iran who was sentenced to death by the Iranian government after he attended a demonstration.

Middle East A doctor in Iran is sentenced to death for participating in an antigovernment protest A doctor in Iran is sentenced to death for participating in an antigovernment protest Listen · 7:02 7:02 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Hassan Hassanlou about his brother, Hamid Ghareh Hassanlou, a doctor in Iran who was sentenced to death by the Iranian government after he attended a demonstration. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor