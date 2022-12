A woman who's helped saved millions of lives is being celebrated in her hometown Roanoke, Va., is unveiling plans for a statue of Henrietta Lacks, who died of cancer in 1951. Cell samples taken from her without her knowledge have been used to study cancer and develop vaccines.

