A large community of Filipino workers in Dubai celebrates Christmas far from home Filipinos living in Dubai often mark Christmas without relatives, who are back home in the Philippines. Many also work through the holiday but still manage to find joy and community.

Middle East A large community of Filipino workers in Dubai celebrates Christmas far from home A large community of Filipino workers in Dubai celebrates Christmas far from home Listen · 3:51 3:51 Filipinos living in Dubai often mark Christmas without relatives, who are back home in the Philippines. Many also work through the holiday but still manage to find joy and community. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor