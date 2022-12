Congress is trying to wrap up its work for the rest of the year Lawmakers on Capitol Hill aim to approve a massive $1.7 trillion government funding measure that includes aid for Ukraine. And the House Jan. 6 committee is expected to issue its final report soon.

Politics Congress is trying to wrap up its work for the rest of the year Congress is trying to wrap up its work for the rest of the year Listen · 3:37 3:37 Lawmakers on Capitol Hill aim to approve a massive $1.7 trillion government funding measure that includes aid for Ukraine. And the House Jan. 6 committee is expected to issue its final report soon. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor