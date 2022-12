The Taliban continues eroding the rights and visibility of Afghan women and girls NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Afghan women's rights advocate Naheed Farid about the Taliban's ban on university education for women. She was shocked by the decision to end higher education for women.

Asia The Taliban continues eroding the rights and visibility of Afghan women and girls The Taliban continues eroding the rights and visibility of Afghan women and girls Listen · 5:18 5:18 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Afghan women's rights advocate Naheed Farid about the Taliban's ban on university education for women. She was shocked by the decision to end higher education for women. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor