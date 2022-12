El Paso officials say they need humanitarian assistance not the National Guard As the Supreme Court weighs extending pandemic border restrictions, Texas has sent National Guard troops to El Paso to turn migrants back to Mexico. But city officials say the guard isn't helping.

National El Paso officials say they need humanitarian assistance not the National Guard El Paso officials say they need humanitarian assistance not the National Guard Listen · 2:11 2:11 As the Supreme Court weighs extending pandemic border restrictions, Texas has sent National Guard troops to El Paso to turn migrants back to Mexico. But city officials say the guard isn't helping. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor