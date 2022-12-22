How America Is Grappling With Homelessness

This week, the Biden Administration announced plans to reduce homelessness in the U.S. by 25 percent by 2025.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a state of emergency on homelessness as her first act in office. She also announced a program launching next week that will move people off the street and into hotels and motels.

At the same time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams began allowing officials to involuntarily hospitalize people they deemed to be in a psychiatric crisis.

What's the best way to address unhoused populations? And how exactly does the administration plan to reduce and prevent homelessness?

Executive Director of U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness Jeff Olivet, professor of social policy at the University of Pennsylvania Dennis Culhane, and Clinical Supervisor at Pathways to Housing DC DeAysia Johnson join us for the conversation.

